Prom (PROM) Price Down 0.7% This Week

Prom (PROM) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 1st. Prom has a market capitalization of $74.07 million and $1.23 million worth of Prom was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Prom has traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Prom token can now be purchased for $4.06 or 0.00014961 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00007646 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.83 or 0.00021497 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00017299 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00013819 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000062 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27,139.61 or 1.00047820 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002342 BTC.

Prom Profile

Prom (CRYPTO:PROM) is a token. It was first traded on May 19th, 2019. Prom’s total supply is 19,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,250,000 tokens. Prom’s official website is prom.io. Prom’s official Twitter account is @prom_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Prom’s official message board is prom-io.medium.com.

Prom Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Prom (PROM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Prom has a current supply of 19,250,000 with 18,250,000 in circulation. The last known price of Prom is 4.04733132 USD and is up 1.10 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 48 active market(s) with $1,210,666.82 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://prom.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prom directly using U.S. dollars.

