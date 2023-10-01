St. James Investment Company LLC Has $38.45 Million Stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

St. James Investment Company LLC cut its holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 538,180 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 12,727 shares during the period. DuPont de Nemours comprises approximately 5.6% of St. James Investment Company LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. St. James Investment Company LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $38,448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC lifted its position in DuPont de Nemours by 3.1% in the second quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC now owns 4,618 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 0.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 19,653 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 3.1% during the first quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,296 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC raised its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 1.3% during the first quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 12,293 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $882,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK raised its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 2.7% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 6,126 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.25% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other DuPont de Nemours news, SVP Raj Ratnakar sold 50,633 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.42, for a total value of $3,920,006.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,720 shares in the company, valued at $2,455,762.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 7,919 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.36, for a total transaction of $612,613.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,363 shares in the company, valued at $1,033,761.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Raj Ratnakar sold 50,633 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.42, for a total transaction of $3,920,006.86. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 31,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,455,762.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 74,390 shares of company stock worth $5,713,502 over the last three months. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on DD shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays increased their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.50.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DD traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $74.59. The company had a trading volume of 2,315,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,978,943. The company has a market cap of $34.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.69, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.35. The company has a fifty day moving average of $75.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.47. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.20 and a 12-month high of $78.74.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.11% and a net margin of 37.09%. DuPont de Nemours’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DuPont de Nemours Profile

(Free Report)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing various steps of the manufacturing process.

Featured Articles

