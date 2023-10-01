Harrington Investments INC Has $201,000 Holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI)

Harrington Investments INC increased its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI – Free Report) by 6.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. Harrington Investments INC’s holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital were worth $201,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,075,956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $241,714,000 after purchasing an additional 43,499 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,102,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $203,132,000 after purchasing an additional 52,086 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,856,866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $111,772,000 after purchasing an additional 498,044 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 3,061,787 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,567,000 after purchasing an additional 47,395 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi raised its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 58.8% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 2,898,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $85,859,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073,727 shares during the period. 85.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Steven Chuslo purchased 5,000 shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.93 per share, for a total transaction of $104,650.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 226,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,741,921.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Charles Melko bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.24 per share, for a total transaction of $42,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $479,238.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven Chuslo bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.93 per share, for a total transaction of $104,650.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 226,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,741,921.73. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 22,025 shares of company stock worth $458,814. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Stock Performance

Shares of HASI traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $21.20. 2,019,307 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,027,398. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.46 and a 52 week high of $39.67. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.18. The firm has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 20.65, a current ratio of 20.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $74.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.13 million. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a net margin of 19.94% and a return on equity of 10.20%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.45%. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 282.15%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HASI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $34.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $49.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.13.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on HASI

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include building or facility that reduce energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation and energy storage or energy efficiency improvements, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems (HVAC), as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HASI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.