Harrington Investments INC Sells 540 Shares of Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN)

Harrington Investments INC lessened its stake in shares of Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,059 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 540 shares during the quarter. Harrington Investments INC’s holdings in Smith & Nephew were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SNN. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Smith & Nephew by 62.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 12,319 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 4,750 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Smith & Nephew by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 70,399 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,246,000 after purchasing an additional 8,284 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Smith & Nephew by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 41,743 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 9,085 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in Smith & Nephew by 44.6% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,337 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP raised its position in Smith & Nephew by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 131,065 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,181,000 after purchasing an additional 13,717 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.65% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on SNN. UBS Group upgraded Smith & Nephew from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Smith & Nephew from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,240.00.

Smith & Nephew Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SNN traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $24.77. The stock had a trading volume of 1,077,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,019,123. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.38. Smith & Nephew plc has a fifty-two week low of $21.85 and a fifty-two week high of $33.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Smith & Nephew Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be paid a $0.462 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.6%.

Smith & Nephew Company Profile

Smith & Nephew plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices and services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, Sports Medicine & ENT, and Advanced Wound Management. The company offers knee implant products for knee replacement procedures; hip implants for revision procedures; and trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures.

Featured Articles

