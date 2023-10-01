Scissortail Wealth Management LLC Buys 7,407 Shares of iShares iBonds 2025 Term High Yield and Income ETF (BATS:IBHE)

Scissortail Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares iBonds 2025 Term High Yield and Income ETF (BATS:IBHE – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 276,452 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,407 shares during the period. iShares iBonds 2025 Term High Yield and Income ETF comprises 5.2% of Scissortail Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC owned about 3.21% of iShares iBonds 2025 Term High Yield and Income ETF worth $6,357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IBHE. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds 2025 Term High Yield and Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $276,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds 2025 Term High Yield and Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $85,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds 2025 Term High Yield and Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $639,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds 2025 Term High Yield and Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $948,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds 2025 Term High Yield and Income ETF by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 30,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,000 after acquiring an additional 3,526 shares during the last quarter.

iShares iBonds 2025 Term High Yield and Income ETF Stock Performance

BATS IBHE traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $22.93. 512,830 shares of the stock were exchanged. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.84.

iShares iBonds 2025 Term High Yield and Income ETF Company Profile

The iShares iBonds 2025 Term High Yield and Income ETF (IBHE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated, high yield and BBB-rated corporate bonds maturing in 2025. The fund will terminate in December 2025.

