Scissortail Wealth Management LLC Invests $3.92 Million in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Scissortail Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 56,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,921,000. Johnson Controls International accounts for 3.2% of Scissortail Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the first quarter worth $26,000. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 47.2% during the 1st quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 152.4% during the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 2,873.3% during the 1st quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 110.5% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 720 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.64% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO George Oliver sold 103,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.23, for a total transaction of $6,120,354.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 979,759 shares in the company, valued at $58,031,125.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE JCI traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $53.21. The stock had a trading volume of 4,196,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,167,516. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.08. Johnson Controls International plc has a 1 year low of $49.14 and a 1 year high of $70.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $59.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.38. The firm has a market cap of $36.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.25.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.03. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The business had revenue of $7.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 20th. Investors of record on Monday, September 25th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 22nd. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.50%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $69.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $68.00 to $67.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Johnson Controls International in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $66.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.54.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

