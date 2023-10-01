The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Stake Raised by Harrington Investments INC

Harrington Investments INC grew its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 23.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,213 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the quarter. Harrington Investments INC’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EL. United Bank raised its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 1.8% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 4,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,329,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 78.4% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 17,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,833,000 after purchasing an additional 7,797 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies during the first quarter worth approximately $1,147,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 2.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 27.3% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer cut Estée Lauder Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 5th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $250.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 21st. StockNews.com cut Estée Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Estée Lauder Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $230.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $204.42.

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Up 1.8 %

NYSE:EL traded up $2.60 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $144.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,148,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,928,247. The company has a market cap of $51.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.03. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a one year low of $138.14 and a one year high of $283.62. The business’s 50-day moving average is $159.75 and its 200-day moving average is $194.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 18th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 6.32% and a return on equity of 21.79%. Estée Lauder Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

Estée Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 94.96%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Estée Lauder Companies news, EVP Jane Lauder sold 12,661 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.75, for a total transaction of $1,933,967.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,523,450. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Estée Lauder Companies news, EVP Jane Lauder sold 12,661 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.75, for a total transaction of $1,933,967.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,523,450. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 1,796 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.93, for a total transaction of $272,866.28. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,421,020.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 12.75% of the company’s stock.

Estée Lauder Companies Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Featured Stories

