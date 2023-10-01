Scissortail Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL)

Scissortail Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Free Report) by 365.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 255,896 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200,975 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF accounts for approximately 6.3% of Scissortail Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.11% of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF worth $7,666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 42.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 39,036,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,205,454,000 after acquiring an additional 11,698,737 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 65.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,582,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,349,000 after acquiring an additional 8,907,776 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 26.0% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,402,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,582,000 after acquiring an additional 1,529,546 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 53.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,103,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,061,000 after acquiring an additional 730,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 86.8% during the fourth quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 1,911,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,495,000 after acquiring an additional 888,217 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance

SPTL stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $26.15. 9,435,339 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,048,342. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.32. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a one year low of $25.72 and a one year high of $31.67.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Company Profile

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.