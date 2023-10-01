Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Shares Sold by Scissortail Wealth Management LLC

Scissortail Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 21.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,613 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 9,883 shares during the period. Marathon Petroleum makes up approximately 3.6% of Scissortail Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $4,349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MPC. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,603 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth approximately $282,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 18,559 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,584,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 90,916 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,800,000 after buying an additional 18,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 9,438 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $807,000 after buying an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MPC. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $165.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $133.00 to $143.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $142.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $140.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $161.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Marathon Petroleum presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $157.92.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marathon Petroleum

In other Marathon Petroleum news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.25, for a total value of $793,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,935,760. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 6,000 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.25, for a total transaction of $793,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,935,760. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Timothy J. Aydt sold 4,913 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.26, for a total transaction of $713,662.38. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,759,213.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,188 shares of company stock valued at $3,890,973 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Down 2.0 %

MPC stock traded down $3.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $151.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,331,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,480,397. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 52-week low of $98.03 and a 52-week high of $159.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.49, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.62. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $145.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $127.78.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $5.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.55 by $0.77. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 36.33%. The company had revenue of $36.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $10.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 23.24 EPS for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th were given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.89%.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

Featured Articles

