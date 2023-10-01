Scissortail Wealth Management LLC Purchases 14,360 Shares of FT Cboe Vest Fund of Deep Buffer ETFs (BATS:BUFD)

Scissortail Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in FT Cboe Vest Fund of Deep Buffer ETFs (BATS:BUFD – Free Report) by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 167,578 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,360 shares during the period. FT Cboe Vest Fund of Deep Buffer ETFs makes up approximately 3.0% of Scissortail Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.70% of FT Cboe Vest Fund of Deep Buffer ETFs worth $3,655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BUFD. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV acquired a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest Fund of Deep Buffer ETFs during the 1st quarter valued at $2,371,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest Fund of Deep Buffer ETFs during the 1st quarter worth about $686,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest Fund of Deep Buffer ETFs by 175.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 9,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 6,271 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its position in FT Cboe Vest Fund of Deep Buffer ETFs by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 48,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $988,000 after buying an additional 5,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in FT Cboe Vest Fund of Deep Buffer ETFs by 581.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 4,446 shares during the period.

FT Cboe Vest Fund of Deep Buffer ETFs Stock Performance

BATS:BUFD traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $21.25. The stock had a trading volume of 224,786 shares. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.09. The company has a market cap of $570.56 million, a P/E ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 0.35.

FT Cboe Vest Fund of Deep Buffer ETFs Company Profile

The FT Cboe Vest Fund of Deep Buffer ETFs (BUFD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund-of-funds that holds a laddered portfolio of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETFs. BUFD was launched on Jan 20, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

