Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) Shares Bought by Harrington Investments INC

Harrington Investments INC raised its position in Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 27,086 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 739 shares during the quarter. Harrington Investments INC’s holdings in Koninklijke Philips were worth $587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PHG. Perpetual Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Koninklijke Philips during the first quarter worth about $46,993,000. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI grew its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 8,687,852 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $130,231,000 after buying an additional 1,832,561 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 59.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,430,980 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $135,277,000 after buying an additional 1,655,150 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 3,812.0% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,636,961 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,538,000 after buying an additional 1,595,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 207.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,881,143 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,202,000 after buying an additional 1,269,876 shares in the last quarter. 6.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Koninklijke Philips alerts:

Koninklijke Philips Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE PHG traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $19.94. The stock had a trading volume of 902,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,234,085. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Koninklijke Philips has a 12-month low of $11.75 and a 12-month high of $23.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.31.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Koninklijke Philips ( NYSE:PHG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.08. Koninklijke Philips had a positive return on equity of 11.92% and a negative net margin of 10.84%. The company had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Koninklijke Philips will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded Koninklijke Philips from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com upgraded Koninklijke Philips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 16th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Koninklijke Philips to €19.00 ($20.21) in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Koninklijke Philips presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.50.

View Our Latest Report on Koninklijke Philips

About Koninklijke Philips

(Free Report)

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America, the Greater China, and internationally. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment Businesses, Connected Care Businesses, and Personal Health Businesses segments. The company provides diagnostic imaging solutions, includes magnetic resonance imaging, X-ray systems, and computed tomography (CT) systems and software comprising detector-based spectral CT solutions, as well as molecular and hybrid imaging solutions for nuclear medicine; echography solutions focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; integrated interventional systems, and interventional diagnostic and therapeutic devices to treat coronary artery and peripheral vascular disease; proprietary software to enable diagnostics and intervention; and enterprise diagnostic informatics products and services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke Philips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke Philips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.