Harrington Investments INC Buys 220 Shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Harrington Investments INC boosted its stake in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,265 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Harrington Investments INC’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $1,239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new position in Veeva Systems during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Veeva Systems during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Quarry LP raised its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 165.9% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 218 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Veeva Systems

In other Veeva Systems news, COO Thomas D. Schwenger sold 1,238 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $272,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 21,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,692,380. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.07, for a total transaction of $1,045,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,007,626.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Thomas D. Schwenger sold 1,238 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $272,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 21,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,692,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,830 shares of company stock valued at $1,898,897 in the last quarter. 10.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Veeva Systems Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:VEEV traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $203.45. 856,391 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 985,818. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $201.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $190.55. The firm has a market cap of $32.69 billion, a PE ratio of 61.28, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.92. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 52 week low of $151.02 and a 52 week high of $225.49.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 30th. The technology company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $590.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $582.28 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 10.89% and a net margin of 24.20%. Veeva Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on VEEV shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Veeva Systems from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Veeva Systems from $227.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $216.74.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and data solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

