apricus wealth LLC Sells 1,710 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

apricus wealth LLC cut its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,710 shares during the quarter. apricus wealth LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $1,719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in USB. Core Alternative Capital increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 85.7% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 46.9% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 82.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. 75.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on USB shares. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Monday, July 24th. Bank of America raised U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Barclays decreased their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $52.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group lowered U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.67.

U.S. Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of USB stock traded up $0.59 on Friday, hitting $33.06. 10,981,338 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,411,700. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. U.S. Bancorp has a 12 month low of $27.27 and a 12 month high of $49.95. The stock has a market cap of $50.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.71 and a 200 day moving average of $34.47.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.01). U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 16.59%. The business had revenue of $7.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. U.S. Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.81%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.19%.

Insider Buying and Selling at U.S. Bancorp

In other U.S. Bancorp news, insider Timothy A. Welsh sold 13,816 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.79, for a total value of $549,738.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 119,058 shares in the company, valued at $4,737,317.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other U.S. Bancorp news, insider Timothy A. Welsh sold 13,816 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.79, for a total value of $549,738.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 119,058 shares in the company, valued at $4,737,317.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 26,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.75, for a total value of $1,033,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 166,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,637,932. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

