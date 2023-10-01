Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC Grows Position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 12.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 536 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the first quarter worth $60,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the first quarter worth $69,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 400.0% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the first quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management lifted its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 33.3% in the second quarter. Horizons Wealth Management now owns 164 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Stock Performance

MDY stock traded down $1.85 on Friday, reaching $456.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,419,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 813,121. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $477.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $465.11. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 12-month low of $399.69 and a 12-month high of $500.78. The firm has a market cap of $18.38 billion, a PE ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.12.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

