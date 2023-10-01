Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Shares Sold by apricus wealth LLC

apricus wealth LLC reduced its position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Chubb accounts for 2.2% of apricus wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. apricus wealth LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $2,538,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Chubb during the 1st quarter worth about $195,000. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 4,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $891,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 59.8% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $648,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 154,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,110,000 after acquiring an additional 27,926 shares during the period. 86.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Chubb from $229.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Chubb from $241.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $245.00 price target on shares of Chubb in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Chubb from $248.00 to $237.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Chubb in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $242.79.

Chubb Stock Down 1.9 %

NYSE:CB traded down $4.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $208.18. The stock had a trading volume of 1,716,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,587,348. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Chubb Limited has a 1-year low of $181.23 and a 1-year high of $231.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $204.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $198.12. The company has a market cap of $85.51 billion, a PE ratio of 14.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.65.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $4.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.41 by $0.51. Chubb had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 13.56%. The business had revenue of $10.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.20 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 18.18 EPS for the current year.

Chubb Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Chubb’s payout ratio is currently 24.71%.

Chubb declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, June 12th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Chubb

In other news, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.41, for a total transaction of $308,115.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $479,632.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.41, for a total transaction of $308,115.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $479,632.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Joseph F. Wayland sold 11,537 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.67, for a total transaction of $2,465,110.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 93,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,938,616.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 34,071 shares of company stock valued at $7,110,385. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

