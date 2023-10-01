Lazari Capital Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO)

Lazari Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 86,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,000. Lazari Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Mesoblast at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aries Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Mesoblast in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. EWA LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mesoblast in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mesoblast in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mesoblast in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Deltec Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mesoblast in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. 2.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mesoblast Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MESO traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $1.23. 40,493 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 153,364. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.88 and a 200-day moving average of $3.02. Mesoblast Limited has a twelve month low of $1.16 and a twelve month high of $5.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Mesoblast ( NASDAQ:MESO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.03. Mesoblast had a negative net margin of 1,061.43% and a negative return on equity of 16.32%. The firm had revenue of $2.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.00 million. As a group, analysts expect that Mesoblast Limited will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MESO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Mesoblast in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. William Blair lowered shares of Mesoblast from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Chardan Capital decreased their price target on shares of Mesoblast from $2.00 to $1.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Maxim Group lowered shares of Mesoblast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Mesoblast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.13.

About Mesoblast

(Free Report)

Mesoblast Limited engages in the development of regenerative medicine products in Australia, the United States, Singapore, and Switzerland. The company offers products in the areas of cardiovascular, spine orthopedic disorder, oncology, hematology, and immune-mediated and inflammatory diseases. Its proprietary regenerative medicine technology platform is based on specialized cells known as mesenchymal lineage cells.

Featured Articles

