The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Shares Acquired by JLB & Associates Inc.

JLB & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 2.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,375 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 331 shares during the quarter. JLB & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Hershey were worth $3,839,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Apeiron RIA LLC lifted its stake in Hershey by 11.3% during the second quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 1,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Hershey by 22.7% during the second quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. now owns 13,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,481,000 after purchasing an additional 2,580 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its stake in Hershey by 19.6% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 8,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,051,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346 shares during the last quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc lifted its stake in Hershey by 200.0% during the second quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in Hershey by 97,975.0% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,329,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,080,959,000 after purchasing an additional 4,324,617 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HSY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Hershey from $252.00 to $249.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Hershey in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Hershey from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Hershey from $270.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on Hershey in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $248.00 target price on the stock. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $262.10.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 187 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.66, for a total transaction of $45,190.42. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,752,738.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 187 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.66, for a total value of $45,190.42. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,752,738.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.00, for a total value of $310,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,413,912. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,438 shares of company stock valued at $4,079,372 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Hershey Price Performance

NYSE:HSY opened at $200.08 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $218.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $243.55. The firm has a market cap of $40.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.02, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.29. The Hershey Company has a 52-week low of $199.30 and a 52-week high of $276.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 55.74% and a net margin of 16.49%. Hershey’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.80 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Hershey Company will post 9.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hershey Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $1.192 per share. This is a positive change from Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. This represents a $4.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 17th. Hershey’s payout ratio is presently 54.89%.

About Hershey

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

Further Reading

