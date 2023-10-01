Allred Capital Management LLC Reduces Stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Allred Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 3.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,908 shares of the company’s stock after selling 248 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MDLZ. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Mondelez International during the 1st quarter worth about $100,000. United Bank raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 27,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 28,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,782,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 1st quarter valued at about $561,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 69.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.16% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International Trading Up 0.0 %

NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $69.40 on Friday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.72 and a fifty-two week high of $78.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.65. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.52. The stock has a market cap of $94.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.64.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.07. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.49% and a net margin of 12.13%. The business had revenue of $8.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. This is a boost from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.29%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MDLZ shares. Barclays increased their price objective on Mondelez International from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. HSBC started coverage on Mondelez International in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price objective on the stock. TD Cowen started coverage on Mondelez International in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Mondelez International from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.95.

Mondelez International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

