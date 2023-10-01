Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:SNSR) Short Interest Update

Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:SNSR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 150,800 shares, a growth of 34.2% from the August 31st total of 112,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 45,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 33,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,154,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new position in Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF in the first quarter worth $14,743,040,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 12,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period. GeoWealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the period.

Get Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF alerts:

Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SNSR traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $30.63. The stock had a trading volume of 19,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,078. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $32.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.42. Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF has a 12 month low of $24.22 and a 12 month high of $35.76. The company has a market capitalization of $307.22 million, a PE ratio of 30.00 and a beta of 1.24.

Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF Company Profile

The Global X Internet of Things ETF (SNSR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index composed of developed market companies that facilitate the Internet of Things industry. SNSR was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Global X.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.