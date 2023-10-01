Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:SNSR) Short Interest Update

Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:SNSR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 150,800 shares, a growth of 34.2% from the August 31st total of 112,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 45,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 33,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,154,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new position in Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF in the first quarter worth $14,743,040,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 12,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period. GeoWealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the period.
Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ SNSR traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $30.63. The stock had a trading volume of 19,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,078. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $32.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.42. Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF has a 12 month low of $24.22 and a 12 month high of $35.76. The company has a market capitalization of $307.22 million, a PE ratio of 30.00 and a beta of 1.24.
Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF Company Profile
The Global X Internet of Things ETF (SNSR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index composed of developed market companies that facilitate the Internet of Things industry. SNSR was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Global X.
