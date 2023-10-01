Short Interest in Smart for Life, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMFL) Increases By 41.7%

Smart for Life, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMFL – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 67,300 shares, a growth of 41.7% from the August 31st total of 47,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 221,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 5.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Smart for Life

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Smart for Life stock. Anson Funds Management LP acquired a new position in Smart for Life, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMFL – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 601,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $463,000. Anson Funds Management LP owned 128.00% of Smart for Life at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Smart for Life alerts:

Smart for Life Stock Performance

Smart for Life stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.82. The stock had a trading volume of 13,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 201,707. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.93. Smart for Life has a 1 year low of $0.80 and a 1 year high of $73.64. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

About Smart for Life

Smart for Life ( NASDAQ:SMFL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The company reported ($5.55) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.46) by ($3.09). The firm had revenue of $2.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.00 million. Smart for Life had a negative net margin of 135.05% and a negative return on equity of 1,077.82%. As a group, analysts predict that Smart for Life will post -12.01 EPS for the current year.

(Get Free Report)

Smart for Life, Inc acquires, develops, manufactures, operates, markets, and sells nutraceutical and related products in the United States and internationally. It offers natural health and wellness meal replacement products, including nutrition bars, cookies, soups and shakes, vitamins, and supplements under the Smart for Life brand; dietary supplements; and nutritional products, including whey protein isolate powder, tablet supplements for joint health, nitric oxide, post workout blends, Omega-3 supplements, and pre-workout supplements under the Sports Illustrated Nutrition brand for athletes and active lifestyle consumers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Smart for Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smart for Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.