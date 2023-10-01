SenesTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNES) Short Interest Down 28.0% in September

SenesTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNES – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,500 shares, a decrease of 28.0% from the August 31st total of 27,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 60,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.
SenesTech Stock Performance
NASDAQ SNES traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 147,056. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.09. SenesTech has a twelve month low of $0.37 and a twelve month high of $11.20.
SenesTech (NASDAQ:SNES – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by $0.08. SenesTech had a negative net margin of 813.27% and a negative return on equity of 240.76%. The firm had revenue of $0.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.36 million. Sell-side analysts predict that SenesTech will post -3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
SenesTech Company Profile
SenesTech, Inc develops a technology for managing animal pest populations through fertility control. The company offers ContraPest, a liquid bait that limits reproduction of male and female rats. SenesTech, Inc was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.
