SenesTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNES) Short Interest Down 28.0% in September

SenesTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNES – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,500 shares, a decrease of 28.0% from the August 31st total of 27,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 60,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

SenesTech Stock Performance

NASDAQ SNES traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 147,056. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.09. SenesTech has a twelve month low of $0.37 and a twelve month high of $11.20.

SenesTech (NASDAQ:SNES – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by $0.08. SenesTech had a negative net margin of 813.27% and a negative return on equity of 240.76%. The firm had revenue of $0.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.36 million. Sell-side analysts predict that SenesTech will post -3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of SenesTech

SenesTech Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in SenesTech stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of SenesTech, Inc. ( NASDAQ:SNES Free Report ) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 47,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.39% of SenesTech at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 22.49% of the company’s stock.

SenesTech, Inc develops a technology for managing animal pest populations through fertility control. The company offers ContraPest, a liquid bait that limits reproduction of male and female rats. SenesTech, Inc was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.

