Synaptogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPX) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Synaptogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPX – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 291,500 shares, a drop of 18.7% from the August 31st total of 358,600 shares. Approximately 3.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,260,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

NASDAQ SNPX traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,049,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,957,355. Synaptogenix has a fifty-two week low of $0.27 and a fifty-two week high of $7.73. The company has a market cap of $4.47 million, a PE ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.75.

Synaptogenix (NASDAQ:SNPX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($1.39) earnings per share for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNPX. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Synaptogenix by 248.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 216,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,678,000 after purchasing an additional 154,688 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Synaptogenix in the second quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Synaptogenix by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 14,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.79% of the company’s stock.

Synaptogenix, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company with product candidates in pre-clinical and clinical development. The company focuses on developing a product platform based upon a drug candidate called Bryostatin-1 for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease. It is also evaluating therapeutic applications of bryostatin for other neurodegenerative or cognitive diseases and dysfunctions, such as fragile X syndrome, multiple sclerosis, and Niemann-pick type C disease.

