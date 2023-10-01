MetisDAO Trading Up 3.6% This Week (METIS)

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 1st. One MetisDAO token can currently be bought for $13.63 or 0.00050210 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, MetisDAO has traded up 3.6% against the dollar. MetisDAO has a total market cap of $60.92 million and approximately $995,217.01 worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00007634 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.83 or 0.00021482 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00017297 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00013814 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000062 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27,151.44 or 1.00055978 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000701 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002341 BTC.

About MetisDAO

MetisDAO (CRYPTO:METIS) is a token. Its launch date was May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 5,410,001 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,471,152 tokens. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisdao. The official message board for MetisDAO is metisdao.medium.com. MetisDAO’s official website is www.metis.io.

MetisDAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MetisDAO (METIS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. MetisDAO has a current supply of 5,410,000.51 with 4,471,151.68425 in circulation. The last known price of MetisDAO is 13.39954747 USD and is down -0.96 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 127 active market(s) with $847,059.71 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metis.io.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetisDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MetisDAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MetisDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

