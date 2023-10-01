SingularityNET Price Hits $0.19 on Exchanges (AGIX)

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 1st. In the last week, SingularityNET has traded up 6.6% against the US dollar. One SingularityNET token can currently be bought for about $0.19 or 0.00000701 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. SingularityNET has a market capitalization of $234.98 million and approximately $14.81 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00007634 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.83 or 0.00021482 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00017297 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00013814 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000062 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27,151.44 or 1.00055978 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002341 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000069 BTC.

SingularityNET Profile

SingularityNET (AGIX) is a token. It was first traded on December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,335,041,040 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,235,745,221 tokens. The official message board for SingularityNET is blog.singularitynet.io. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularitynet and its Facebook page is accessible here. SingularityNET’s official website is singularitynet.io.

Buying and Selling SingularityNET

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET (AGIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SingularityNET has a current supply of 1,335,041,040.1521974 with 1,235,745,221.4300916 in circulation. The last known price of SingularityNET is 0.18558691 USD and is up 0.19 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 140 active market(s) with $10,477,397.41 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://singularitynet.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SingularityNET should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SingularityNET using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

