Efforce (WOZX) One Day Trading Volume Tops $406,632.13

Efforce (WOZX) traded 9% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 1st. Efforce has a market cap of $10.55 million and $406,632.13 worth of Efforce was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Efforce token can now be bought for about $0.0200 or 0.00000074 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Efforce has traded 7.4% higher against the dollar.

About Efforce

Efforce’s genesis date was December 2nd, 2020. Efforce’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 527,135,519 tokens. The official website for Efforce is www.efforce.io. Efforce’s official Twitter account is @efforceofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Efforce is efforce.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Efforce

According to CryptoCompare, “Efforce (WOZX) is a cryptocurrency launched in December 2020 by Steve Wozniak, the co-founder of Apple, and Jacopo Visetti. It is designed to be a blockchain-based platform that allows companies to fund energy-efficient projects by issuing energy savings tokens (ESTs) that can be traded on the platform. The platform aims to promote sustainability and reduce carbon emissions by making it easier for companies to fund and implement energy-efficient projects.”

