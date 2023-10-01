Dero Trading 0.6% Higher Over Last 7 Days (DERO)

Dero (DERO) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 1st. One Dero coin can now be bought for $2.59 or 0.00009557 BTC on popular exchanges. Dero has a total market cap of $36.13 million and $5,958.68 worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Dero has traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27,136.24 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.89 or 0.00246481 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $235.75 or 0.00868769 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00013466 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $146.76 or 0.00540819 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.42 or 0.00060494 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000045 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.87 or 0.00117450 BTC.

About Dero

DERO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on June 27th, 2018. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,931,304 coins. Dero’s official message board is forum.dero.io. The official website for Dero is dero.io. The Reddit community for Dero is https://reddit.com/r/deroproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dero’s official Twitter account is @deroproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Dero is a crypto project to combine a proof-of-work blockchain with a DAG block structure and wholly anonymous transactions. It aims to be a revolutionary improvement from existing privacy coins like Monero (XMR) or Z-Cash (ZEC). Dero intends to do that by combining the best of both consensus mechanisms.

Its implementation builds out a main chain from the DAG network of blocks, which refers to main blocks and side blocks. Side blocks contribute to chain proof-of-work security, making traditional 51% attacks impossible. In contrast to traditional blockchains, Dero considers the transaction as the smallest unit of computation, not the block. Therefore, blocks on Dero can contain duplicate or double-spend transactions, but these are filtered by the client protocol and ignored by the network.

Dero aims to manage combining the security and decentralization of a proof-of-work blockchain with the scalability and transaction speed of DAG technology. Dero’s goal is a blockchain network that can serve businesses and individuals worldwide and support secure, fast, and anonymous transactions and smart contract execution.”

Dero Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

