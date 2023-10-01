Kava 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $10.91 Million (KAVA)

Kava (KAVA) traded up 1.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 1st. Kava has a market capitalization of $516.59 million and $10.91 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kava token can currently be purchased for $0.64 or 0.00002356 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Kava has traded up 2.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Kava Token Profile

Kava (KAVA) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on November 5th, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 808,470,817 tokens and its circulating supply is 808,460,121 tokens. The official message board for Kava is medium.com/kava-labs. The official website for Kava is www.kava.io. Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Kava is https://reddit.com/r/kava_platform/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Kava Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a decentralized finance (DeFi) platform built on the Cosmos blockchain. Its aim is to provide a range of DeFi services to users, including yield farming, borrowing and lending, and governance, all while ensuring security, transparency, and decentralization. Kava uses the Tendermint consensus algorithm and has a feature called “Hard Protocol” that enables users to borrow and lend cryptocurrencies.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kava should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kava using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

