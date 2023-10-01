Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC Has $6.39 Million Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC cut its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 122,596 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,903 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 6.0% of Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $6,388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MAS Advisors LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 26.3% in the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 31,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,704,000 after purchasing an additional 6,574 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 45.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 2,170 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 13.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,694,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,011,000 after acquiring an additional 197,709 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $268,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $419,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

SPLG traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $50.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,607,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,412,857. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $40.92 and a one year high of $54.02. The firm has a market cap of $18.54 billion, a PE ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.43.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

