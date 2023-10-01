Short Interest in Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSN) Grows By 42.2%

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 128,800 shares, an increase of 42.2% from the August 31st total of 90,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 46,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days.

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 1.5 %

NASDAQ:FUSN traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.60. 107,908 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,752. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.91 and a 200 day moving average of $3.79. Fusion Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.98 and a 12 month high of $5.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 12.16 and a current ratio of 12.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $179.40 million, a P/E ratio of -1.35 and a beta of -1.20.

Get Fusion Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Fusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FUSN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.01. Fusion Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 26,656.52% and a negative return on equity of 52.38%. The company had revenue of $0.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.30 million. On average, research analysts predict that Fusion Pharmaceuticals will post -1.71 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Braidwell LP purchased a new position in Fusion Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $6,300,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 30,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 5,238 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in Fusion Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $135,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fusion Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 39.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 23,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares during the period. 72.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 28th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.20.

View Our Latest Research Report on Fusion Pharmaceuticals

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, focuses on developing radiopharmaceuticals as precision medicines in Canada and the United States. Its lead product candidates include FPI-2265 that is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat prostate-specific membrane antigens; and FPI-1434 that is in Phase 1 clinical trial as a monotherapy in patients with solid tumors expressing insulin-like growth factor 1 receptor.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fusion Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fusion Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.