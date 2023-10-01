Short Interest in FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTAIN) Drops By 38.2%

FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTAIN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a decline of 38.2% from the August 31st total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

FTAI Aviation Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of FTAIN stock traded up $0.12 on Friday, reaching $23.00. 8,123 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,952. FTAI Aviation has a one year low of $17.48 and a one year high of $25.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.07.

FTAI Aviation Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.5156 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.97%.

FTAI Aviation Company Profile

FTAI Aviation Ltd. owns and acquires infrastructure and related equipment for the transportation of goods and people worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aviation Leasing and Aerospace Products. The Aviation Leasing segment owns and manages aviation assets, including aircraft and aircraft engines, which it leases and sells to customers.

