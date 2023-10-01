Scholastic Co. (NASDAQ:SCHL) Short Interest Down 30.7% in September

Scholastic Co. (NASDAQ:SCHL – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 668,900 shares, a drop of 30.7% from the August 31st total of 964,700 shares. Currently, 2.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 232,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days.

Insider Transactions at Scholastic

In related news, Director John L. Davies sold 4,530 shares of Scholastic stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.68, for a total value of $197,870.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,662.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 18.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Scholastic by 45.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in Scholastic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Scholastic by 57.2% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Scholastic by 69.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Scholastic by 19.3% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. 80.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SCHL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Scholastic from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Scholastic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd.

Scholastic Stock Performance

SCHL traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $38.14. 207,930 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 348,585. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 26.12 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $42.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.97. Scholastic has a 1 year low of $28.98 and a 1 year high of $47.25.

Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 21st. The company reported ($2.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.35) by ($0.85). The business had revenue of $228.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.79 million. Scholastic had a return on equity of 5.43% and a net margin of 3.45%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.33) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Scholastic will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Scholastic Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 30th. Scholastic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.79%.

About Scholastic

Scholastic Corporation publishes and distributes children's books worldwide. It operates in three segments: Children's Book Publishing and Distribution, Education Solutions, and International. The Children's Book Publishing and Distribution segment engages in publication and distribution of children's books, eBooks, media, and interactive products through its school book clubs and fair channels, and trade channel.

