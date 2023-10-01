Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIZ) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIZ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 78,800 shares, a drop of 31.3% from the August 31st total of 114,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days.
Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF Stock Performance
Shares of Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $28.67. 3,525 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,263. Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF has a 12 month low of $23.65 and a 12 month high of $31.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.25. The company has a market capitalization of $126.17 million, a P/E ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 1.00.
Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were given a dividend of $0.0372 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 18th. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF
About Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF
PowerShares DWA Developed Markets Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Developed Markets Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of developed economies within Dorsey Wright & Associates’ classification definition, excluding the United States companies listed on the United States stock exchange.
