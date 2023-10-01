Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Co. (OTCMKTS:NTTYY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Co. (OTCMKTS:NTTYY – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,200 shares, a drop of 30.2% from the August 31st total of 18,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 330,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Stock Down 1.6 %

NTTYY stock traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $29.67. 360,434 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 117,191. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.97. Nippon Telegraph and Telephone has a 1-year low of $25.86 and a 1-year high of $31.77. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.49. The company has a market cap of $101.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 46.65 and a beta of 0.19.

Nippon Telegraph and Telephone (OTCMKTS:NTTYY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $22.67 billion for the quarter. Nippon Telegraph and Telephone had a net margin of 9.21% and a return on equity of 12.99%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Nippon Telegraph and Telephone will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

About Nippon Telegraph and Telephone

Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corporation operates as a telecommunications company in Japan and internationally. It operates through Integrated ICT Business, Regional Communications Business, Global Solutions Business, and Others segments. The Integrated ICT Business segment offers mobile phone, domestic inter-prefectural communications, international communications, solutions, and system development and related services.

