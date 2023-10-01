Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Has $6.61 Million Position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 8.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,318 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 2,950 shares during the period. Autodesk accounts for 0.7% of Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $6,613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ADSK. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Autodesk by 495.2% during the 1st quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 125 shares of the software company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Autodesk by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 150 shares of the software company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. increased its stake in shares of Autodesk by 342.9% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 155 shares of the software company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its stake in shares of Autodesk by 140.6% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 166 shares of the software company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. 87.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Autodesk from $230.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $230.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $244.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of Autodesk in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Autodesk presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $235.11.

In other news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 22,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.90, for a total transaction of $4,952,364.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 99,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,040,661.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 22,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.90, for a total transaction of $4,952,364.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,040,661.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 4,656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.04, for a total transaction of $1,033,818.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 42,916 shares in the company, valued at $9,529,068.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 27,707 shares of company stock valued at $6,139,461. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADSK stock traded down $0.98 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $206.91. 1,073,911 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,198,160. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $210.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $204.73. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12-month low of $179.61 and a 12-month high of $233.69. The stock has a market cap of $44.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.22, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The software company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.18. Autodesk had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 90.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

