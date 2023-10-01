Short Interest in Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI) Declines By 30.6%

Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 131,300 shares, a decline of 30.6% from the August 31st total of 189,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 40,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Nelnet Stock Down 1.0 %

Nelnet stock traded down $0.89 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $89.32. The stock had a trading volume of 49,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,390. The company has a current ratio of 51.62, a quick ratio of 51.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02. The stock has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 0.83. Nelnet has a 12 month low of $79.14 and a 12 month high of $101.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $93.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.31.

Nelnet (NYSE:NNI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The credit services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter. Nelnet had a return on equity of 5.69% and a net margin of 9.05%. The firm had revenue of $298.06 million during the quarter.

Nelnet Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at Nelnet

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. Nelnet’s payout ratio is currently 20.43%.

In other news, Director Deun Jona M. Van sold 785 shares of Nelnet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.40, for a total transaction of $74,104.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 531 shares of the company's stock, valued at $50,126.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider William J. Munn sold 2,500 shares of Nelnet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.30, for a total value of $228,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,663 shares in the company, valued at $608,331.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 50.30% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nelnet

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Legato Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Nelnet by 0.8% in the second quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 14,495 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Nelnet by 31.1% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 502 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of Nelnet by 10.3% during the first quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 1,312 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nelnet by 30.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 715 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Nelnet by 15.6% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,484 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. 33.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Nelnet in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Nelnet Company Profile

Nelnet, Inc engages in loan servicing, communications, education technology, services, and payment processing businesses worldwide. Its Loan Servicing and Systems segment provides loan conversion, application processing, borrower updates, customer service, payment processing, due diligence procedures, funds management reconciliation, and claim processing services.

See Also

