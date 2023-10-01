Predictive Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:POAI) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Predictive Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:POAI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 186,000 shares, a decrease of 29.7% from the August 31st total of 264,400 shares. Currently, 4.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 79,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at Predictive Oncology

In other Predictive Oncology news, Director Charles Lee Sr Nuzum, Sr. sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.04, for a total value of $30,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,060.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Predictive Oncology during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Predictive Oncology during the first quarter worth $54,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Predictive Oncology during the third quarter worth $65,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Predictive Oncology by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 302,724 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 64,261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RB Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Predictive Oncology by 161.2% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 416,693 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 257,193 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.03% of the company’s stock.

Predictive Oncology Stock Up 4.9 %

Shares of Predictive Oncology stock traded up $0.15 on Friday, hitting $3.20. The company had a trading volume of 9,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,789. Predictive Oncology has a twelve month low of $2.47 and a twelve month high of $13.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.31 and a 200-day moving average of $4.51.

Predictive Oncology (NASDAQ:POAI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.49 million during the quarter. Predictive Oncology had a negative net margin of 1,246.52% and a negative return on equity of 90.72%.

Predictive Oncology Company Profile

Predictive Oncology Inc operates as a science-driven company on the oncology drug discovery. It provides various solutions for the oncology drug development. The company, through the integration of scientific rigor and machine learning, has developed the ability to advance molecules into medicine by introducing human diversity earlier into the discovery process with the pairing of artificial intelligence and the biobank of approximately 150K tumor samples.

