Short Interest in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS) Drops By 31.3%

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,650,000 shares, a decline of 31.3% from the August 31st total of 2,400,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,140,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP Trading Up 4.0 %

Shares of NYSE SBS traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.12. 1,623,181 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,049,749. Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP has a 52 week low of $8.45 and a 52 week high of $12.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter. Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP had a net margin of 13.50% and a return on equity of 11.46%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 4.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 119,987 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,179,000 after acquiring an additional 4,920 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 21.8% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 151,347 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,488,000 after acquiring an additional 27,118 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 32,850.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 65,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $647,000 after acquiring an additional 65,700 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 3.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 122,759 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,155,000 after acquiring an additional 3,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 15.7% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 216,395 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,266,000 after acquiring an additional 29,324 shares in the last quarter.

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo SABESP provides basic and environmental sanitation services in the São Paulo State, Brazil. The company supplies treated water and sewage services to residential, commercial, and industrial private customers, as well as public. As of December 31, 2022, it provided water services through 10.1 million water connections; and sewage services through 8.6 million sewage connections in 375 municipalities of the São Paulo State.

