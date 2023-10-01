Tortoise Energy Independence Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NDP) Short Interest Update

Tortoise Energy Independence Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NDP – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decline of 30.8% from the August 31st total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bulldog Investors LLP raised its position in shares of Tortoise Energy Independence Fund by 84.6% in the second quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP now owns 81,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,347,000 after acquiring an additional 37,410 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tortoise Energy Independence Fund in the second quarter worth about $1,371,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tortoise Energy Independence Fund by 9.0% in the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 39,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 3,264 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Tortoise Energy Independence Fund by 5.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 35,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 1,732 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Tortoise Energy Independence Fund by 92.6% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after acquiring an additional 9,118 shares during the period.

Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSE NDP traded down $0.36 on Friday, reaching $31.67. 2,410 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,082. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.41. Tortoise Energy Independence Fund has a fifty-two week low of $25.81 and a fifty-two week high of $35.56.

Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Dividend Announcement

Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 24th were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 23rd. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.96%.

Tortoise Energy Independence Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC The fund invests in the public equity markets of the North American. It seeks to invest primarily in the energy sector. The fund employs a fundamental analysis with a bottom up stock picking approach with focus on factors like quantitative, qualitative, and relative value factors to create its portfolio.

