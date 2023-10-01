First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPEI) Shares Sold by Beacon Financial Group

Beacon Financial Group reduced its stake in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPEI – Free Report) by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 567,870 shares of the company’s stock after selling 116,784 shares during the period. First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF makes up about 1.4% of Beacon Financial Group’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Beacon Financial Group owned about 0.99% of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF worth $10,562,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 1,945.5% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 95,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,610,000 after buying an additional 90,893 shares in the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC raised its stake in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 355,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,997,000 after buying an additional 4,659 shares in the last quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC raised its stake in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 24.8% in the second quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 17,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 3,572 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the second quarter valued at $479,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 5.0% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 45,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $772,000 after purchasing an additional 2,184 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FPEI stock remained flat at $16.88 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,344,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 456,137. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.88. First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 12 month low of $16.10 and a 12 month high of $18.90.

First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF Profile

The First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPEI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is actively managed to provide current income and total return by investing in global institutional preferred and income-producing debt securities.

