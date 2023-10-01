Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) Shares Purchased by Beacon Financial Group

Beacon Financial Group boosted its stake in Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 108,398 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,067 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Group owned approximately 0.08% of Spirit Realty Capital worth $4,258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRC. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Spirit Realty Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Spirit Realty Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC increased its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 938.4% in the 1st quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 758 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in Spirit Realty Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 255.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 956 shares in the last quarter. 96.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Spirit Realty Capital Stock Performance

NYSE SRC traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $33.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,506,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,088,564. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.66. Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.83 and a 52 week high of $44.65. The stock has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a PE ratio of 16.44, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.25.

Spirit Realty Capital Increases Dividend

Spirit Realty Capital ( NYSE:SRC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.50). Spirit Realty Capital had a return on equity of 6.69% and a net margin of 39.59%. The business had revenue of $1.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a $0.6696 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.99%. This is a boost from Spirit Realty Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Spirit Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 131.37%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Spirit Realty Capital from $46.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Spirit Realty Capital in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Spirit Realty Capital in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Spirit Realty Capital from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Spirit Realty Capital from $40.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.30.

Spirit Realty Capital Company Profile

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in single-tenant, operationally essential real estate assets, subject to long-term leases. As of June 30, 2023, our diverse portfolio consisted of 2,064 retail, industrial and other properties across 49 states, which were leased to 345 tenants operating in 37 industries.

