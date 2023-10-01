Beacon Financial Group Has $4.54 Million Stake in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG)

Beacon Financial Group decreased its position in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 60,096 shares of the company’s stock after selling 456 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Group’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $4,544,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PFG. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 25.8% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 35,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,607,000 after purchasing an additional 7,292 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 55.6% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 5,657 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 5.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 32,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,345,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.68% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PFG. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. 3M reiterated an “upgrade” rating on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Barclays cut their price target on Principal Financial Group from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Principal Financial Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $77.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Principal Financial Group from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.54.

Shares of PFG traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $72.07. The stock had a trading volume of 1,529,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 905,278. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.17 and a 12 month high of $96.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.42 billion, a PE ratio of 11.14, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The company’s 50-day moving average is $76.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.15.

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by ($0.13). Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 15.85%. The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.49 billion. Research analysts expect that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 7th were paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. This is a boost from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 6th. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.19%.

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

