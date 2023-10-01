Beacon Financial Group Cuts Stock Position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Beacon Financial Group lowered its stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,145 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,109 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Group’s holdings in Unilever were worth $3,459,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Unilever by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 123,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,236,000 after buying an additional 16,957 shares during the last quarter. Empire Financial Management Company LLC bought a new position in Unilever in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $272,000. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Unilever in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $386,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Unilever in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $8,987,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Unilever by 30.9% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after acquiring an additional 6,535 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Unilever alerts:

Unilever Price Performance

Shares of NYSE UL traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $49.40. 2,213,934 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,483,796. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $51.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.96. Unilever PLC has a one year low of $42.44 and a one year high of $55.99.

Unilever Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 4th were paid a $0.4702 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%. This is a positive change from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 3rd.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on UL

Unilever Profile

(Free Report)

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream segments. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products, which includes the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.