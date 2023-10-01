Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) is Harrington Investments INC’s 5th Largest Position

Harrington Investments INC reduced its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 99,624 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,738 shares during the period. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF accounts for about 3.1% of Harrington Investments INC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Harrington Investments INC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $4,788,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $248,829,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 467.8% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC purchased a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 185.1% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

SCHO traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $47.89. 2,006,017 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,298,134. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.92 and a 200-day moving average of $48.26. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $47.71 and a 12-month high of $49.13.

About Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

