Harrington Investments INC Sells 259 Shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Harrington Investments INC lessened its stake in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,531 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after selling 259 shares during the period. First Solar accounts for approximately 1.8% of Harrington Investments INC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Harrington Investments INC’s holdings in First Solar were worth $2,762,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Solar during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of First Solar by 172.7% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 150 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of First Solar during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Lakewood Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Solar during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of First Solar by 97.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 421 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

First Solar Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ FSLR traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $161.59. 1,384,706 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,755,912. The company has a market cap of $17.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.68 and a beta of 1.40. First Solar, Inc. has a one year low of $115.66 and a one year high of $232.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $184.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $193.88.

Insider Buying and Selling at First Solar

First Solar ( NASDAQ:FSLR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.90. The company had revenue of $810.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $720.43 million. First Solar had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 3.13%. On average, analysts predict that First Solar, Inc. will post 7.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other First Solar news, insider Kuntal Kumar Verma sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.52, for a total value of $562,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,242 shares in the company, valued at $607,939.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other First Solar news, CEO Mark R. Widmar sold 2,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.41, for a total value of $482,565.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 81,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,288,566.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Kuntal Kumar Verma sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.52, for a total transaction of $562,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $607,939.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,452 shares of company stock worth $6,833,334 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FSLR. Bank of America upgraded shares of First Solar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $202.00 to $283.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of First Solar in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of First Solar from $262.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. 51job reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of First Solar in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of First Solar from $250.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $233.62.

First Solar Company Profile

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners.

