Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC Decreases Holdings in First Trust Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MARB)

Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC lowered its stake in shares of First Trust Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MARB – Free Report) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,967 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,771 shares during the quarter. First Trust Merger Arbitrage ETF makes up about 1.7% of Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings in First Trust Merger Arbitrage ETF were worth $1,759,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MARB. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Merger Arbitrage ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $289,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Merger Arbitrage ETF by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 191,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,868,000 after purchasing an additional 43,664 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Merger Arbitrage ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $2,238,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Merger Arbitrage ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $718,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Merger Arbitrage ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $315,000.

Shares of MARB stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $20.14. 12,322 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,018. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.07. First Trust Merger Arbitrage ETF has a 12-month low of $19.53 and a 12-month high of $22.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.03.

The First Trust Vivaldi Merger Arbitrage ETF (MARB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long\u002Fshort alternatives. The fund is an actively-managed global fund that uses a merger arbitrage strategy to long takeover target and short the acquiring company. MARB was launched on Feb 4, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

