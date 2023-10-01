Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC Decreases Stake in Innovator Growth-100 Accelerated ETF – Quarterly (BATS:XDQQ)

Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC cut its stake in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Accelerated ETF – Quarterly (BATS:XDQQ – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 135,326 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,834 shares during the quarter. Innovator Growth-100 Accelerated ETF – Quarterly accounts for about 3.2% of Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC owned about 28.79% of Innovator Growth-100 Accelerated ETF – Quarterly worth $3,391,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Accelerated ETF – Quarterly by 611.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Accelerated ETF – Quarterly during the 1st quarter valued at $274,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Accelerated ETF – Quarterly during the 4th quarter valued at $343,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Accelerated ETF – Quarterly during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,925,000.

Innovator Growth-100 Accelerated ETF – Quarterly Price Performance

BATS XDQQ traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $24.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,134 shares. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.34.

Innovator Growth-100 Accelerated ETF – Quarterly Company Profile

The Innovator Growth-100 Accelerated ETF – Quarterly (XDQQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Invesco QQQ Trust index. The fund aims for 2x the price return of Invesco QQQ Trust ETF (QQQ), subject to an upside return cap over a specific holdings period. XDQQ was launched on Apr 1, 2021 and is managed by Innovator.

