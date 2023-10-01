First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON) Shares Sold by Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC

Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC decreased its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 61,079 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,592 shares during the period. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF accounts for 1.4% of Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.10% of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF worth $1,476,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of UCON. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $39,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $50,000.

Shares of UCON stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $23.90. 524,032 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 426,664. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.26. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $23.43 and a 1-year high of $24.77.

The First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (UCON) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund, which broadly invests in various fixed income securities of almost any sector, maturity, or credit quality. UCON was launched on Jun 4, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.

