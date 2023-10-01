Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC Buys New Shares in Cambria Tail Risk ETF (BATS:TAIL)

Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in Cambria Tail Risk ETF (BATS:TAIL – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 49,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $669,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.32% of Cambria Tail Risk ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Cambria Tail Risk ETF by 93.6% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,440,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179,932 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new position in Cambria Tail Risk ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $9,772,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cambria Tail Risk ETF by 7,067.8% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 392,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,764,000 after acquiring an additional 386,607 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Cambria Tail Risk ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,188,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in Cambria Tail Risk ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $3,046,000.

Cambria Tail Risk ETF Stock Performance

BATS:TAIL traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $12.94. The stock had a trading volume of 132,599 shares. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.92. The company has a market cap of $169.51 million, a P/E ratio of 18.44 and a beta of -0.55.

Cambria Tail Risk ETF Cuts Dividend

Cambria Tail Risk ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.1168 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 21st.

The Cambria Tail Risk ETF (TAIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds mostly cash and treasuries while using the strategy of buying put options on the S&P 500 with the purpose of portfolio downside protection.

