Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC Sells 337 Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,097 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 337 shares during the period. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up about 0.8% of Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $834,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 105.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,929,360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $192,086,000 after buying an additional 34,701,040 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 104.3% during the first quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 471,278 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $50,129,000 after buying an additional 11,475,057 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,810,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,868,326,000 after buying an additional 4,771,084 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3,239.7% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,346,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $462,335,000 after buying an additional 4,216,332 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 32,535.4% during the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 1,631,770 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $173,571,000 after buying an additional 1,626,770 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TLT stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $88.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,010,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,127,029. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $94.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.14. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $87.10 and a one year high of $109.68.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were given a $0.2886 dividend. This represents a $3.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 1st.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

