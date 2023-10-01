SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR) Holdings Raised by Sendero Wealth Management LLC

Sendero Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR – Free Report) by 11.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 483,754 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,391 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF comprises 5.7% of Sendero Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Sendero Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.74% of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF worth $26,079,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GNR. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000.

GNR traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $55.72. 300,737 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 257,468. SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF has a 12-month low of $49.07 and a 12-month high of $62.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $56.07 and a 200 day moving average of $55.49. The firm has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 1.01.

About SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF

The SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (GNR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Natural Resources index. The fund tracks an index of global companies in natural resources and\u002For commodity businesses. GNR was launched on Sep 13, 2010 and is managed by State Street.

